nehruvia
- NewsBishop Nehru Tackles Jay-Z's "4:44" Beat On "7:17"Bishop Nehru does justice to Hov's "4:44."By Aron A.
- NewsBishop Nehru Feat. Que Hampton "MansSin" VideoBishop Nehru heads to the woods for his "MansSin" visual.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBishop Nehru "Users" VideoBishop Nehru drops a video for "Users" with his new EP.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThe Nehruvian EPBishop Nehru drops the 8-track "Nehruvian EP" as a prelude to his new album.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBishy In Japan 16 (Knowing Nothing)Bishop Nehru drops the loosie "Bishy In Japan 16 (Knowing Nothing)."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBreath (Prana/$pirit)The spiritual "Breath (Prana/$pirit)" is the second of two new Bishop Nehru tracks today.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsHarmony In A Glass"Harmony In A Glass" is the first of two new Bishop Nehru tracks today.By Patrick Lyons