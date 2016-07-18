nc
- NewsNo Charlotte Police Officers Charged In Killing Of Keith Lamont ScottOfficers' use of deadly force in the September killing of Keith Lamont Scott has been justified. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream WELL$' New Album "The Way I'm Living Makes My Mom Nervous"WELL$ releases his new album: "The Way I'm Living Makes My Mom Nervous." By Angus Walker
- NewsRich Homie Quan's Crew Involved In Nightclub Shooting In North CarolinaPolice report that members of Rich Homie Quan's entourage -- but not the rapper himself -- were involved in a nightclub shooting last night in New Bern, NC. By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung ManWell$ links with NC indie duo Sylvan Esso for a stirring cross-genre collab: "Young Man." By Angus Walker
- NewsWELL$ Feat. Deniro Farrar "98 Juvie (Remix)" VideoWell$ and Deniro Farrar showcase a different side of Charlotte in their gripping new video to the "98 Juvie" remix. By Angus Walker