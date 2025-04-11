News
n da morning
4Batz Shares His Love Early "n da morning" When You Wake
4Batz hails from Dallas' Highland Hills area. He became famous in 2024 with his breakout song "Act II: Date @ 8."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
7 mins ago