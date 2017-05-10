Murda Inc
- Original ContentObie Trice Talks Shady Records' Prime, Working With Dr. Dre, & Nate Dogg's Life LessonsIt's still no gimmicks. By Mitch Findlay
- Antics50 Cent Explains What Compelled Him To Buy 200 Ja Rule TicketsFofty simply can't pass up on a good deal. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem & 50 Cent Diss Ja Rule On The Same Day Like It’s 2003Over fifteen years later, Eminem and 50 Cent aren't quite done with Murda Inc. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAshanti Gives Ginuwine Heart Palpitations With Curvaceous Lap DanceGinuwine didn't know what to do. By Aida C.
- Original ContentAshanti's Reign: The Importance Of Murder Inc's First LadyTaking a look back at the First Lady of Murder Inc.'s reign at the top of R&B and rap.By Jibril Yassin
- MusicIrv Gotti Shares Nostalgic Picture Of Himself, DMX, & Jay-ZSimpler times. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Warns Ja Rule: "It Ain't Over Till One Of Us Gone"Their fates are intertwined. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Uses SNL Skit To Further Ridicule Ja Rule50 Cent has words for his former sparring partner. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule Reflects On His Legacy, 50 Cent & More On "Drink Champs"Ja Rule and Noreaga break bread like old friends. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule & Ashanti Deliver First Taste Of Upcoming Collab AlbumJa Rule and Ashanti take it back to simpler times on "Encore."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent With Snitching AccusationsIt's murda she wrote as an undying beef ambles on. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule Ridicules 50 Cent With Meme Of Infamous Sickly Movie RoleJa Rule declares open season on his old rival, 50 Cent. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule Has Officially Weighed In On The Pusha T Vs. Drake BeefJa Rule adds some perspective to the ongoing Pusha T vs Drake feud. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJa Rule Laughs Off Haters While Teasing Long Awaited ReturnIt's murdaaaaaa, again. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti On Instagram Like It's 2003Déja vu? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMurder Inc. Announces Partnership With 300 Ent.It's Murda.By Milca P.
- MusicIs Murder Inc Making A Comeback?It's murdaaaa, again. By Mitch Findlay