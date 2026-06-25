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Barack Obama Pulled Out Rare Pair Of Air Jordan 1s For All The Smoke Interview
Barack Obama wore a rare 2015 Air Jordan 1 "MTM" pair while playing basketball ahead of his All The Smoke interview.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 25, 2026