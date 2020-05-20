mr hood
- NewsAce Hood Is Speaking Nothing But The Truth On "Facts"Ace Hood's latest project is filled with gems including this deep cut called "Facts."By Alexander Cole
- NewsAce Hood Gets Flowing On "Trampoline"Florida favorite Ace Hood delivers heavy swagger on the debaucherous "Mr. Hood" standout "Trampoline" By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAce Hood Drops His Fourth Independent Project "Mr. Hood"Ace Hood was made for this, releasing his fourth independent project with features from Jacquees, Slim Diesel, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAce Hood & Jacquees Team Up For "12 O'Clock"Ace Hood grabs Jacquees for this smooth collaboration, "12 O'Clock."By Rose Lilah
- MusicAce Hood Announces New Album "Mr. Hood"Ace Hood is ready to end the month on a high note, revealing the official release date for his new "Mr. Hood" album.By Mitch Findlay