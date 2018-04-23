most weeks
- MusicCardi B & Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" Ties For Most Weeks In Hot 100's Top 10Congratulations to Maroon 5 and Cardi B!ByChantilly Post4.3K Views
- MusicDrake Ties Usher For Most Total Weeks At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 For Solo Male ActsDrake's "In My Feelings" helps him tie Usher for most weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a solo male act.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicDrake Inches Closer To Beating Usher's Record For Most Weeks At #1 In A Year On Hot 100Drake's "In My Feelings" holds the top of the Hot 100 for a sixth week.ByAron A.6.3K Views
- MusicDrake Breaks Bruno Mars Record For Most Weeks At #1 On Hot 100 This DecadeDrake has also tied Justin Bieber for most chart topping singles on Streaming Songs Charts.ByAron A.5.3K Views