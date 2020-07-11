mixed-ish
- TVKenya Barris Net Worth 2024: What Is The Filmmaker Worth?Explore Kenya Barris's influential career in television and film, highlighting his creative achievements that have led to a massive net worth.By Rain Adams
- TVTika Sumpter Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?The radiant journey of Tika Sumpter, scrutinizing her net worth, stellar career, personal life, and charitable deeds.By Jake Skudder
- TVKenya Barris & Eva Longoria Spark Backlash with Potential "Brown-ish" SpinoffWith "Mixed-ish" and "Black-ish" coming to an end, there may be a "Brown-ish" on its way—and people aren't happy.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris On More Spin Offs: "We're Brewing It"Is this "ish" serious?By Karlton Jahmal