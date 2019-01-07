missed field goal
- SportsChicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy Was Not A Fan Of Cody Parkey's TV AppearanceThe head coach didn't feel like it was a team move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Is Avoiding Social MediaIt's been a rough week for the man.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Saban Takes Blame For Alabama's Botched Fake Field GoalIt was not a good night for Alabama football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCody Parkey's Missed Field Goal Officially Ruled A Blocked Kick By NFLAt least Parkey can't be blamed for all of it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Upset Over Missed Field GoalIt was a rough day for the Bears kicker.By Alexander Cole