missed court date
- RandomR. Kelly Really Just Missed Court Because Of His Toenails...We need a second docu-series on this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Showing "Disrespect" In Paris Rape CaseChris Brown did not attend a court hearing in a case where he is being accused of rape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Has A Warrant Out For Her ArrestTanisha Foster skipped a scheduled court appearance and is now a wanted woman.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Accuses Teairra Mari Of Lying About Grandfather's Funeral: Report50 Cent reportedly thinks she lied to get out of a court date.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Lawyer Says Houston Warrant Should Be DroppedCarl Moore plans on fighting the warrant.By Aron A.