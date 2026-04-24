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miles davis
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Nas Pens Foreword For Special Edition Of Miles Davis' Autobiography
Nas, seeing as how his dad was a jazz musician around Miles Davis' era, knows a thing or two about how much hip-hop borrows from the genre.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 24, 2026