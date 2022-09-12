Mike Nilon
Pop Culture
Nicki Minaj Lays Into Garcelle Beauvais: "I See Why That White Man Left You"
The rap diva didn't take kindly to the reality star asking people not to leave hateful comments under her 14-year-old son's Instagram posts.
By
Hayley Hynes
Sep 12, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE