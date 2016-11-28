miAdidas
Sneakers
Adidas Comments On Cancelling MiAdidas Program
You won't be able to make any custom Adidas shoes in the near future.
By
Alexander Cole
Feb 01, 2019
Sneakers
The Adidas Ultra Boost Is Coming To Miadidas
Adidas is letting you customize your own Ultra Boosts.
By
Kyle Rooney
Nov 28, 2016
