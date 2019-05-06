Met Gala Camp
- MusicSolange's Had Crime Mob's Diamond & Princess Perform At Her Met Gala After PartyIt was a "Stilettos" kind of night.By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Flexes "Volt" Off White X Nike Air Force 1's At Met GalaWilliams has collaborated with Virgil Abloh of Off-White in the past.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentRihanna Skips Met Gala & Mocks Those Upset She Didn't AttendThe Bajan singer was unapologetic about not attending. By Aida C.
- MusicMichael Rapaport Uncontrollably Cheers For Janelle Monáe's Met Gala LookHer surrealist gown blinked at photographers.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Says Her Met Gala Gown Was Inspired By FeminismHer look is being hailed as one of the best of the Gala.By Erika Marie
- MusicCiara & Big Freedia Twerk On The Met Gala Red CarpetThe pair brought bounce to the Ball.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Says She Cooked Chicken & Put In Her Purse Before Met GalaShe said last year they didn't have enough food.By Erika Marie