Met Ball
- EntertainmentRita Ora & Dua Lipa Purposely Avoided Each Other At The Met Gala Amidst FeudThe two singers can't stand being compared. By Aida C.
- Entertainment21 Savage's Met Gala 2019 Look Is Dapper Dan Approved21 Savage feels like "ace when he left the cleaners."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRihanna Skips Met Gala & Mocks Those Upset She Didn't AttendThe Bajan singer was unapologetic about not attending. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Says She Cooked Chicken & Put In Her Purse Before Met GalaShe said last year they didn't have enough food.By Erika Marie