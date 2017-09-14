melodrama
- MixtapesStream JayDaYoungan New Project "Endless Pain"JayDaYoungan assumes his rightful place in the modern lexicon of Louisiana Rap.By Devin Ch
- MusicLorde Covers Two Kanye West Classics At Chicago ShowLorde paid her respects to Kanye in his hometown of Chicago.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsRun The Jewels Join Lorde On The "Supercut" RemixLorde enlists Run The Jewels for the remix of "Supercut." By Aron A.
- NewsLorde Grabs Post Malone, SZA & Khalid For "Homemade Dynamite" RemixLorde brings out a star-studded cast for the "Homemade Dynamite Remix."By Aron A.