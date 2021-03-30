meet the flockers
- MusicYG's "Meet The Flockers" Censored Version Hits YouTubeAmidst a controversy over the song's lyrical content, YG's "Meet The Flockers" has returned to YouTube, albeit a censored version. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYouTube Removes YG's "Meet The Flockers" Over Anti-Asian LyricsYG's song "Meet The Flockers" details a robbery in a primarily Asian neighborhood.By Alex Zidel
- TechYG's "Meet The Flockers" At Center Of Anti-Asian Debate At YouTubeYouTube refused to remove YG's "Meet The Flockers" after staff members voiced their concern over the song's anti-Asian sentiment. By Aron A.