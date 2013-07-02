mchg
- NewsJay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Rereleased On Vinyl With Hidden TrackJay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" is now available on vinyl.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJay Z Reaches Out To Aspiring Rapper He Brought Onstage In ChicagoJay Z has reached out to an aspiring emcee after selecting her to freestyle at a recent Magna Carter World Tour show. By hnhh
- NewsRick Ross Performs With Jay Z & Takes Us BackstageWatch Rick Ross Performs With Jay Z & Takes Us BackstageBy Rose Lilah
- NewsTimbaland Announces New Nas Record "Sinatra In The Sand" ft. Justin Timberlake & Jay ZA big cut from Nasty Nas is on the way. By hnhh
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Explains His Criticism Of Jay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Earl has explained his reaction to Hov's latest work. By hnhh
- NewsTwo More Songs Added To Jay-Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail?Hov's latest studio album continues to take shape. By hnhh