mcc
Crime
6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Asks To Be Released From Jail Over COVID-19 Scare
Kooda B from Tekashi 6ix9ine's federal case requested to be released on bond because his asthma puts him in high-risk of contracting Coronavirus.
By
Aron A.
Mar 30, 2020
