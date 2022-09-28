MC Eiht
- MusicMC Eiht Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap IconExplore the journey of MC Eiht, from Compton's storyteller to a seasoned figure in hip-hop, shaping a legacy that continues to influence.By Axl Banks
- Original ContentWho Is West Coast Hip-Hop Icon MC Eiht?From his numerous classic albums to
a public beef with DJ Quik, we're reflecting on the iconic career of Compton's own, MC Eiht. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentHow Compton's Most Wanted Influenced West Coast Hip HopWhile N.W.A. was the most commercially successful rap group out of Compton, Compton's Most Wanted also greatly influenced West Coast hip-hop. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicMC Eiht Recalls The "One Interaction" He Had With Suge Knight During DJ Quik FeudMC Eiht says that Suge Knight once confronted him at his mother's house during his feud with DJ Quik.By Cole Blake