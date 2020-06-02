mayor of los angeles
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor To Reinvest $100-150 Million From LAPD Budget Into Black CommunitiesL.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city's plans to cut $100 Million-$150 Million from the LAPD's budget and reinvest these funds into Black communities.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsLA Mayor Is Getting Pressed To Fire Police Chief Over Looting CommentsThe Mayor of Los Angeles is facing pressure to fire the LAPD Chief after saying looters have the death of George Floyd on their hands.By Aron A.