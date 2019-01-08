Matthew Charles
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Gets Lawyer Ambition Co-Sign From Her AttorneyKim's lawyer explains just why the reality star would make the perfect attorney.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Asks For Help After Landlords Reject Her Assistance To Former PrisonerMatthew Charles can't catch a break.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Writes That She Hopes To End Death Penalty In CaliforniaThe criminal justice reform activist shared her thoughts on social media.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Pays 5 Years Of Rent For Man Recently Released From PrisonThe man said she didn't do it for publicity but he had to thank her publicly.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Gets 1,000's Of Inmate Letters As "Prison Reform Princess"Kim is 3 for 3. By Karlton Jahmal