Matt Patricia
- SportsLions Fire Matt Patricia After Abysmal Head Coaching TenureThe Lions also axed general manager Bob Quinn.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDetroit Lions Are Trying To Get The Oakland Raiders On "Hard Knocks"The Lions are doing everything they can to avoid being on TV.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDetroit Lions GM Stands Behind Hiring Matt Patricia Despite Sexual Assault AllegationsBob Quinn answered questions regarding his coach during the team's end of year press conference.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLions Coach Matt Patricia Denies Sexual Assault Charge From 1996"I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMatt Patricia Will Reportedly Take Detroit Lions Job Over NY GiantsPats' defensive coordinator to be named head coach of the Detroit Lions.By Kyle Rooney