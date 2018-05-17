masters of the sun
- PoliticsThe Black Eyed Peas Deliver A Bi-Partisan Take On The Elections With "Yes Or No"Vote or die!By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBlack Eyed Peas Share Posthumous Phife Dawg Verse On "All Around The World"Black Eyed Peas head back to their hip-hop roots on their new project.By Aron A.
- MusicBlack Eyed Peas' "Masters Of The Sun" Includes Nas, Phife Dawg, & MoreThe Black Eyed Peas are going "BACK 2 HIPHOP" with their new album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlack Eyed Peas Bring "Big Love" To The TableBlack Eyed Peas tackle the social climate on "Big Love."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Black Eyed Peas Return With "Ring The Alarm Pt.1, Pt. 2, Pt. 3"Black Eyed Peas are back with their new single, "Ring The Alarm Pt. 1, Pt. 2, Pt. 3."By Aron A.