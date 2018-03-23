mastering
- MusicOffset's New Album Has Entered The Mastering StageOffset's debut solo album will soon be upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Demystifying The Mastering ProcessFamiliarize yourself with the "dark art of mastering."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike Dean Talks Working With Kanye West, Travis Scott & MoreMike Dean opens up about his truly prolific year.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike Dean Proudly Shows Off IV Drip After Mixing 5 Kanye West Produced AlbumsMike Dean is fueling his body after the G.O.O.D. Music takeover.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Promises That Nas' "Nasir" Will Arrive ShortlyMike Dean shares a welcome "Nasir" teaser.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd's New Album Is Nearly CompleteThe Weeknd's new project has reached a pivotal stage. By Mitch Findlay