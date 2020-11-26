Mads Mikkelsen
- Pop Culture"Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny": What We KnowHarrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge star in the latest trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. What does it reveal about the film?By Zachary Roberts
- MoviesMads Mikkelsen Slams "Bullsh*t" Method Acting: “It’s Just Pretentious"Mads Mikkelsen called out actors who engage in the technique of method acting.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMads Mikkelsen Is Replacing Johnny Depp In "Fantastic Beasts" SeriesDepp's career is taking a hit. By Karlton Jahmal