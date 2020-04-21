madden 21
- SportsColin Kaepernick Will Be Added To "Madden 21" RosterColin Kaepernick is officially set to return to the roster of EA Sports' recently released "Madden 21." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNimic Revenue Lends Her Voice To Madden Soundtrack With "Win Again"Nimic Revenue's "Win Again" fits in perfectly with the rest of the Madden 21 soundtrack.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSmino, Monte Booker & The Drums Highlight Madden OST With "Backstage Pass"Smino shines on "Backstage Pass" with some production help from Monte Booker and The Drums.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Madden NFL 21" Reportedly Won’t Include Washington’s Old Name & LogoThis may cause some last-minute tweaking. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLamar Jackson Provides Lil Wayne With A Special GiftLamar Jackson had to hook Lil Wayne up with something personal.By Alexander Cole
- GamingEA Sports Delays Madden 21 "First Look" During Nation-Wide ProtestsFans of Madden 21 will have to wait before the game's official "First Look" is released.By Cole Blake
- SportsLamar Jackson Confirms He's The Face of "Madden 21"Lamar Jackson will be the latest athlete to grace the cover of the popular Madden NFL franchise.By Alexander Cole