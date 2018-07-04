luxury tax
- MusicTravis Scott "JACKBOYS" First Week Sales Projections RevealedThe numbers are in.ByAida C.8.9K Views
- SportsKlay Thompson's Father Speaks: "Klay's Going To Retire In The Warriors' Uniform"The Golden State Warriors need to identify their core moving forward, if they haven't already.ByDevin Ch3.3K Views
- SportsCarmelo Anthony & OKC Thunder Will Part Ways This OffseasonThe writing is on the wall for Melo in Oklahoma City.ByDevin Ch3.1K Views
- SportsOklahoma City Thunder Are 1st NBA Team Over $300 Million In Payroll & Luxury TaxThe $2.4 million signing of Raymond Felton takes them over the edge.ByDevin Ch9.4K Views