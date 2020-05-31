Love It If We Made It
Politics
The 1975 Singer Deactivates Twitter After Using Black Lives Matter To Promote Song
Matt Healy, the lead singer of pop rock band, The 1975, hopped off Twitter after he got roasted for using Black Lives Matter to promote his song.
By
Lynn S.
May 31, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE