- NewsWait A Minute (Remix)50 Cent jumps on Phresher’s buzzing new single “Wait A Minute,” found off the new G-Unit tape "Lost Flash Drive."By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesThe Lost Flash DriveDJ Whoo Kid drops off the unreleased G-Unit mixtape called "The Lost Flash Drive."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSet The Pick (Unreleased)Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo & Kidd Kidd connect for the song "Set The Pick."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ Whoo Kid Announces “Lost Flash Drive” Mixtape With G-UnitDJ Whoo Kid is getting ready to release a mixtape full of unreleased G-Unit records soon.By Kevin Goddard