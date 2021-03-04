lola bunny
- MoviesLeBron James Reacts To "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Release: "It Finally Just Hit Me"The film is now in theaters and on HBO Max. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZendaya's Role As Lola Bunny In "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Revealed: Fans ReactFans got their first look at Zendaya's portrayal of Lola Bunny in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTwitter Reacts To Zendaya Voicing Lola Bunny In "Space Jam: A New Legacy"Zendaya will voice Lola Bunny in the forthcoming "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and fans are here for it. By Joshua Robinson
- SportsLola Bunny's "Space Jam" Redesign Ignites Scrutiny From Online WeirdosPeople are so bored in the house that they're mad at Lola Bunny now.By Alexander Cole