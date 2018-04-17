linebacker
- SportsFred Warner Net Worth 2024: What Is The San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Worth?Fred Warner's career showcases his NFL dominance, entrepreneurial insight, & community impact, building a multifaceted legacy beyond football.By Rain Adams
- SportsLonghorns LB Jake Ehrlinger Found Dead At 20Ehlinger was found close to the University of Texas campus.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVon Miller Speaks On Coronavirus Diagnosis: "Shocked" To Test PositiveVon Miller, despite following every precaution, has tested positive for COVID-19. He spoke about the situation, Friday.By Cole Blake
- SportsLuke Kuechly Shockingly Announces His Retirement, Fans ReactKuechly is only 28 years old.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhalil Mack Is Rumored To Be Dating Angela SimmonsRumors continue to swirl regarding Khalil Mack & Angela Simmons' budding romance.By Devin Ch
- SportsBill Belichick Doesn't Rate Khalil Mack In The Same Class As Lawrence "LT" TaylorBill Belicheck has some thoughts about Khalil Mack.By Devin Ch
- SportsChicago Bears & Green Bay Packers Favorites To Acquire Khalil MackThe Raiders' defensive stalwart is still holding out.By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Recruits Dez Bryant Via Twitter: "Let’s Get The Chip"The Cowboys organization painted Dez Bryant as a "team cancer," but AB is having none of that.By Devin Ch
- SportsDez Bryant Wages Twitter Attack Against Ex-Dallas Cowboys TeammatesThe ex-Cowboy wideout is at odds with Sean Lee and team owner Jerry Jones.By Devin Ch
- SportsNew England Patriots Respond To "Turncoats" Claiming They Are "No Fun"The New England Patriots choose winning over playing nice.By Devin Ch
- Sports49ers' Cassius Marsh Hated Playing For Patriots: "They Don't Have Fun There"Winning isn't everything?By Devin Ch
- SportsJacksonville Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Wishes Paul Posluszny An Emotional GoodbyeSmith honors his friend and teammate in a tearful speech.By Matthew Parizot