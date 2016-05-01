lildurk2x
- NewsLil Durk "Glock Up" VideoLil Durk leads an ATV rampage in the new "Glock Up" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Durk Feat. Yo Gotti "Money Walk" VideoLil Durk and Yo Gotti show us how to do the "Money Walk" in the latest video for "LilDurk2x," which is due out on July 22. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Durk "True" VideoLil Durk shares the video to his Sonny Digital produced "2x" banger "True." By Angus Walker
- NewsTrue Or FalseLil Durk liberates his second track in 24 hours.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Durk Shares Tracklist For "LilDurk2x" Sophomore AlbumOn June 24, Lil Durk will release his sophomore album: "LilDurk2x." See the tracklist below. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Durk Shares "LilDurk2x" Artwork, Features & Release Date"LilDurk2x" is coming later this month. The tape is set to feature Young Thug, Future, Dej Loaf, and more. By Angus Walker
- NewsShoot SumLil Durk drops off a thrilling street banger: "Shoot Sum." By Angus Walker