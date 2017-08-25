Lil Yachty's Sailing Team
- Music VideosTrippie Redd & Kodie Shane Get Animated In "Love & Drugz II"Kodie Shane is dealing with the pressure in her latest single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsK$upreme's "Flex Muzik 2" Features Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, & MoreThe Sailing Team's K$upreme just dropped the sequel to his "Flex Muzik" project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsQuavo & Lil Yachty Hop On JBan$2Turnt's New Track "Magical Poof"The Saling Team teams up with Quavo for "Magical Poof."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Gives Entire Sailing Team Rolexes For ChristmasLil Yachty blessed his whole team this Christmas.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKodie Shane Drops New Single "Kissing Pink"Kodie Shane comes through with her latest single "Kissing Pink." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Announces "Lil Boat 2" Coming Soon"Lil Boat 2" is coming soon. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosKodie Shane "Level Up" VideoKodie Shane gets tropical in the video for "Level Up."By Aron A.
- MixtapesBack From The Future EPKodie Shane drops her long-awaited "Back From The Future" EP.By Aron A.