lil poopy
- NewsNew Investigation Of Lil Poopy Underway By Department Of Children & FamiliesAfter closing a case looking into Lil Poopy just this April, the Department of Children and Families has opened a new case investigating the 10-year-old rapper.By Rose Lilah
- NewsVideos Of French Montana Affiliate Lil Poopy Spark Child Welfare InvestigationThe father of nine year old rapper Lil Poopy is under investigation from Chid Welfare officials, due to the suggestive nature of the child's music videos.By Trevor Smith