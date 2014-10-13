like a drug
- Music VideosHoney Cocaine Feat. T-Rell "Jumpman" VideoWatch Honey Cocaine's new visuals for "Jumpman" featuring T-Rell.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHoney Cocaine Talks "Like A Drug," Touring With TygaHoney Cocaine stops by the HNHH offices for an interview about her new tape, recent tour with Tyga and being a woman in the hip-hop industry.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsHoney Cocaine "Can't Sit With Us (Lyric Video)" VideoHoney Cocaine drops off a lyric music video for her mixtape cut "Can't Sit With Us."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGwolaHoney Cocaine links up with Kid Ink and Maino on "Gwola."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHoney Cocaine Reveals Artwork For "Like A Drug" Mixtape, Clarifies Tyga Affiliation [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Honey Cocaine reveals the artwork for her upcoming mixtape, "Like A Drug."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCurve BallCheck out "Curve Ball," the first single from Honey Cocaine's new EP.By Patrick Lyons