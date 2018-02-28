licensing
- SportsNFL Owners To Vote On New Exclusive Contract With EA Sports Through 2026The owners will decide on the future of NFL games in a virtual meeting, next week.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSeveral Popular Films Were Removed From Disney+ Including "Home Alone"A number of films are disappearing from Disney+.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAtari's Rarest Video Game Title "Extra Terrestrials" Is Selling For $90 Thousand On eBay$90,000 for a roughshod Atari 2600 cartidge, where do I sign?By Devin Ch
- MusicDonald Glover Sues Former Label In Dispute Over "Childish Gambino" RoyaltiesGlover is seeking additional damages on top of the 5% he claims he is owed.By Devin Ch
- MusicBobby Brown Warns "Ignorant" Kanye: "As Long As He Stays Clear Of Me"Bobby has assertive opinions.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWill Smith & Director Marc Forster Acquire German Licensing Group Telepool: ReportWill Smith continues to make boss moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSpotify Is Now A Publicly Traded CompanyTraders will now be able to invest in Spotify shares according to CEO Daniel Ek.By Devin Ch