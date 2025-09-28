News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Let’s Talk About Rap
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
DJ Akademiks Claims Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, & Dave East Launched A Podcast Based On No Money In Music
DJ Akademiks began livestreaming after achieving success on YouTube and Instagram with his self-made hip-hop exposés.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 28, 2025
5.3K Views