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Sneakers
Nike Reportedly Lays Off 90% Of Their SNKRS Team
Nike has reportedly laid off an estimated 90% of the teams behind SNKRS launches, amid speculation about EQL and Shopify taking over.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 09, 2026