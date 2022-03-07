Ladies First
- MusicLadies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In HerselfEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Queen Naiija is back with her incredible new mixtape, "After the Butterflies." Queen sat down with us to talk about her putting her relationship in her music, becoming comfortable in her solitude, her fire collaborations, and why she's always been a "regular-degular-schmegular girl."By Erika Marie
- MusicLadies First: Rapsody On Hip Hop's 50th & Women's Influence On The CultureExclusive Interview: Rapsody is just as excited to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop as we are! We caught up with the femcee to talk D'usse's HH50 Day Parties, what she wants to see from the culture, & to hear about the women in her life who have been a shoulder to lean on.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Karlae Remains "Unapologetic As F*ck"Exclusive: We caught up with YSL's First Lady who told us all about her "ENTER" mixtape, balancing being a full-time businesswoman and performer, gaining support from Nicki Minaj, being inspired by Rihanna, getting love from her female rap and R&B peers, and why her work ethic can never be questioned.By Erika Marie
- InterviewsLadies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their FlowersExclusive: Roxanne Shanté is not only Rap royalty, but she is one of the genre's most celebrated pioneers who helped lay the foundation of Hip Hop. She'll be hosting the Rock The Bells Festival this weekend and we caught up with her to talk about preserving Hip Hop history, respecting the OGs, and the advice she would give this new generation of women in the Rap game (hint: get a lawyer immediately!).By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Dreezy On Hit-Boy Collab Album, Getting Love From Coi Leray & MoreChicago native Dreezy has spent the last decade racking up accolades in the industry. In our "Ladies First" interview, she talks about working with Hit-Boy, receiving her flowers from Coi Leray, collaborating with Issa Rae on "Rap Sh*t," while explaining why she's an "emotional gangster."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Armani Caesar Dissects What It's Like Being The Only Woman In Male CrewGriselda's first lady Armani Caesar first had Rap dreams when she was a pre-teen, and now she's readying her forthcoming project, "The Liz 2."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First Spotify Playlist: Celebrating Generations Of Women In Hip-Hop & R&BHNHH launches a "Ladies First" Spotify playlist in celebration of Women's History Month. We take you through generations of hip-hop and r'n'b in one listen.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Big Jade Talks Texas Come Up From Hairstylist To RapperBig Jade catches up with us to talk about achieving her rap dreams "late" in life, receiving co-signs from Lil Baby and Offset, and her roots as a hairstylist in Beaumont, Texas.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Shenseea On "Lick" Reactions, Transition To Mainstream & Megan Thee Stallion RelationshipWith her debut album on the horizon, Jamaican sensation Shenseea sat down with us for our "Ladies First" series to speak about her introductory studio album, "Alpha," and more.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentLadies First: Tinashe On Major Label Limitations, Not Being Respected Creatively As A Woman & MoreWe're launching our "Ladies First" series with a compelling interview with Tinashe. The alternative multi-genre singer opens up about the obstacles she's faced, the importance of keeping women on her team, advice she received from Madonna, and why artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Normani, and Chlöe x Halle deserve praise.By Erika Marie