- Original Content10 Times Labelmates Beefed With Each Other10 examples of beef between artists signed to the same label. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChief Keef Reportedly Dropped From Interscope [Update: Keef Confirms Via Twitter]Interscope has possibly parted ways with 19-year-old drill star Chief Keef.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBig Boi Signs To Epic Records, Reunites With L.A. ReidBig Boi signed a deal with the label the day after OutKast's first Coachella show.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKing Los Parts Ways With Diddy's Bad Boy Records [Update: Los Elaborates]King Los has reportedly severed ties with Bad Boy Records.By hnhh
- InterviewsYoung Thug Clears Up Ambiguous Label StatusIn an interview at the Fader Fort during SXSW, Young Thug spoke up about his label status, saying he's no longer affiliated with Brick Squad.By hnhh