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Kyrie Irving Says His 2019 SpongeBob Collab Will Be Worth A Fortune
Kyrie Irving says his 2019 SpongeBob SquarePants x Nike Kyrie 5 collection will significantly increase in value over the next 10 to 20 years.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 14, 2026