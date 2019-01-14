Kyler Murray NFL Draft
- SportsJoe Theismann Believes Kyler Murray Is Too Small To Be An NFL QBTheismann thinks Murray should have picked baseball.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray NFL Combine: Height, Weight, Measurements RevealedMurray checks in a littler shorter, slightly heavier than Russell Wilson did.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKyler Murray Didn't Want To Tell Dan Patrick Which Sport He'd Rather PlayThings got a little awkward during their interview.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOklahoma’s Kyler Murray Declares For NFL DraftMurray pursuing his options in the NFL.By Kyle Rooney