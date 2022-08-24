Kyle The Hooligan
- TechCo-Founder Of FN Meka Company Questions Why Fans Aren't "Mad About" Rap Lyrics "In General"Factory New co-founder Anthony Martini hits back at critics who were angered over the virtual rapper dropping the n-word and mocking police brutality.By Erika Marie
- MusicRapper Who Is Allegedly Voice Of FN Meka Speaks: "N*ggas Just Ghosted Me"The AI drama intensifies as Kyle The Hooligan shares his side of the story and the alleged creators of the AI rapper defend themselves against critics.By Erika Marie