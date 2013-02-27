k.r.i.t.
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T Drops Official Video For "Keep The Devil Off"Big K.R.I.T has no time for the devilBy Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsReview: Big K.R.I.T's "King Remembered in Time"The wrongfully overlooked Big K.R.I.T. delivers a largely self-produced mixtape that solidifies him as an artist to be remembered.By Eliezer Santiago
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. "Talks On "K.R.I.T." Mixtape" VideoWatch Big K.R.I.T. "Talks On "K.R.I.T." Mixtape" Video, the latest video from Big K.R.I.T., which dropped on Thursday, April 11th, 2013.By Rose Lilah
- NewsK.R.I.T. (King Remembered In Time)Big K.R.I.T. is dropping his new mixtape, "K.R.I.T. (King Remembered In Time)". The effort is naturally produced nearly entirely by himself, with features from Future, Trinidad Jame$, Wiz Khalifa, and Smoke DZA.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. "R.E.M." VideoPeep Big K.R.I.T. "R.E.M." Video, the latest visual from Big K.R.I.T.. It dropped on Monday, March 11th, 2013. Big K.R.I.T.'s future brightens with every new release, and Big K.R.I.T. "R.E.M." Video certainly isn't an exception. It's a fitting addition to a solid catalogue that Big K.R.I.T. has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're excited to hear more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsShine OnAs promised, Big K.R.I.T. delivers the Bun B-featured "Shine On" today. The song is the first leak from Krizzle's highly anticipated "K.R.I.T (King Remembered In Time)" mixtape.By Rose Lilah