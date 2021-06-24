Kim Jones
- StreetwearKim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collab Made $1,000,000 In 1 Minute: ReportIt was a successful launch day for both KKW and KJ.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Nearly Flashed Audiences Before Accepting Her 2021 Brand Innovator AwardFendi creative director Kim Jones saved his friend from an embarrassing emergency.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Kim Jones Speak On Their Friendship & Dior Collaboration In New InterviewScott and Jones have been hard at work on their Cactus Jack Dior Spring/Summer 2022 collection.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearTravis Scott Partners With Dior For New Menswear CollectionTravis Scott is collaborating with Dior for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.By Cole Blake