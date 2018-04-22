kicker
- SportsUrban Meyer Apologizes To Jacksonville & Addresses Josh Lambo IncidentUrban Meyer has apologized to the city of Jacksonville.By Cole Blake
- SportsSarah Fuller Becomes First Woman To Score In Power 5 Football GameSarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsJason Whitlock Clowned After Criticizing Vanderbilt's Sarah FullerSarah Fuller is making history today as the first woman kicker in a Power Five NCAA Football game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLegendary Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies After Coronavirus DiagnosisFormer Saints kicker Tom Dempsey died after testing positive for the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- SportsCarli Lloyd Reportedly Considering Pursuit Of NFL Career In 2020Lloyd has a desire to become a kicker someday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKeenan Allen Roasts Carli Lloyd's Chances Of Becoming NFL KickerAllen had at least one good thing to say.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdam Vinatieri To Sign With Colts And Return For 24th Season: ReportVinatieri is 46 years old.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIndianapolis Colts Looking To Re-Sign 46-Year-Old Kicker Adam Vinatieri: ReportVinatieri has played 23 seasons in the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy Was Not A Fan Of Cody Parkey's TV AppearanceThe head coach didn't feel like it was a team move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Placed On Injured ReserveThe Steelers will be without their starting kicker in their biggest game of the season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEx-NFLer Jay Feely Totes Gun In Photo With Daughter & Her Prom DateThe picture sparked an online debate on the Hypervisibility of guns in American culture.By Devin Ch