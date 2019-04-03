Khabib Conor
- SportsKhabib's Manager Reveals Stipulation For McGregor RematchKhabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz reveals who Conor McGregor must defeat if he wants another crack at The Eagle.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Trashes Donald "Cowboy" CerroneUFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is finished, "I don't remember when he win."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Scoffs At $100M Rematch With "Idiot" Conor McGregor"Why do I need that kind of money?"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKhabib Reacts To Conor McGregor Bar Fight: ‘He Has To Go To Jail’"Government have to smash him."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsConor McGregor Tweets, Deletes Insult Of Khabib Nurmagomedov's WifeThe twitter war between Conor, Khabib rages on. By Kyle Rooney