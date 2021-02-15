karam gill
- ReviewsLil Baby Is "Untrapped": Doc Captures His Rise With Help From Young Thug, Gunna & Drake“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” will provide fans with an inside look at the rapper's come up from the streets of Atlanta to being one of the biggest artists in hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Music"Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby" Doc Finds A Home On Prime Video"My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it," said Baby of the film.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine's Team Slams "Supervillain" Director's "Horrible Human" Comment6ix9ine lawyer fires back after the director of "Supervillain" describes the rapper as a "truly horrible human being." By Aron A.
- TVTekashi 6ix9ine Is A "Truly Horrible Human Being," Docuseries Director SaysThe director of the upcoming Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries "Supervillain" explains why it was important to tell the rapper's story despite being "a toxic individual in our culture."By Aron A.