joss whedon
- MoviesGal Gadot Says Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career, But She "Handled It"Gal Gadot says that Joss Whedon threatened her career, but she "handled it."By Cole Blake
- MoviesRay Fisher Reminds Fans Of Warner Bros. Accusations Amid Black Superman RumorsRay Fisher is reminding fans of his accusations against Warner Bros., amidst rumors of a Black Superman film.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRay Fisher Calls DC Films Boss "The Most Dangerous Kind Of Enabler"Ray Fisher criticized DC Films head Walter Hamada, Wednesday, and said he won't work on anything he's attached to.By Cole Blake
- MoviesWarner Bros. Denies Ray Fisher's "Justice League" Abuse AccusationsWarner says Ray refuses to cooperate with investigations. By Karlton Jahmal